Capital One Financial Weighs in on ConocoPhillips’ Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy producer will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.29. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $8.68 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.61 EPS.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.53.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of COP opened at $111.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $102.27 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 64,708 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,401,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1,005.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 306,327 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,038,000 after acquiring an additional 278,627 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,900,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,132,430,000 after purchasing an additional 438,241 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,262,477 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $144,402,000 after purchasing an additional 20,443 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,442,893 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $279,416,000 after purchasing an additional 294,778 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.