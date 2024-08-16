Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 723.49% and a negative return on equity of 174.15%. The company had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

Cara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 28,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,324. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.32.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

