Card Factory (LON:CARD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $126.60

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 126.60 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.60), with a volume of 1547687 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.40 ($1.56).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CARD. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Card Factory in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 154 ($1.97) price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.36) target price on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

The firm has a market cap of £443.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 914.29, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 104.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 99.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.23.

In other Card Factory news, insider Darcy Willson Rymer sold 121,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.15), for a total transaction of £109,187.10 ($139,411.52). In other news, insider Darcy Willson Rymer sold 121,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.15), for a total value of £109,187.10 ($139,411.52). Also, insider Matthias Seeger bought 39,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £37,656.96 ($48,080.90). 14.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.

