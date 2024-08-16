Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.33 on Top Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 16th. Cardano has a market cap of $11.95 billion and $338.72 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,604.75 or 0.04404320 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00034717 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006746 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00011012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011956 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007713 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,130,259,832 coins and its circulating supply is 35,943,313,360 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

