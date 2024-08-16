Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) PT Raised to $125.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CAH. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.69.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.28. 1,019,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,145,313. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.21. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $85.11 and a 12 month high of $116.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,099,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,022,000 after purchasing an additional 370,181 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 19.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,585,000 after buying an additional 598,002 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,730,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,584,000 after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $258,499,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,759,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,974,000 after acquiring an additional 85,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.