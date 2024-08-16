Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.550-7.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.1 billion-$219.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.8 billion. Cardinal Health also updated its FY25 guidance to $7.55-7.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.25.

NYSE:CAH opened at $107.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.21. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $85.11 and a 1 year high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

