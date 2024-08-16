Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Increased to C$178.00 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Acumen Capital from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cargojet from C$182.00 to C$189.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$173.00 to C$176.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cargojet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Cargojet from C$159.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$159.55.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.
In related news, Senior Officer Ajay Kumar Virmani sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.25, for a total value of C$126,587.50. In other Cargojet news, Senior Officer Ajay Kumar Virmani sold 950 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.25, for a total value of C$126,587.50. Also, Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 7,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total value of C$901,429.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 445 shares in the company, valued at C$52,732.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,979 shares of company stock valued at $2,442,315. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
