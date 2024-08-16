Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Insider Sells $664,188.36 in Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 36,058 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $664,188.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,369 shares in the company, valued at $227,836.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Carmen Jeffrey Del also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, June 7th, Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 7,541 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $121,183.87.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $19.91 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CPRX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 130,918.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,967,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,968,000 after buying an additional 2,965,310 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,726,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,794 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 965.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,541,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,930 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,980,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,212,000 after acquiring an additional 860,244 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,463,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.