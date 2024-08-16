Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CBOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $196.42.

BATS:CBOE traded down $5.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $200.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.88 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.75.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $121,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares in the company, valued at $879,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $121,938.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,565 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,663 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.7% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 39.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 221,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,599,000 after purchasing an additional 63,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,281,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

