Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.63 Per Share

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Cboe Global Markets has increased its dividend by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years.

CBOE traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.89. 688,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.88 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.75.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $121,938.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $121,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares in the company, valued at $879,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total value of $466,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,676.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,565 shares of company stock worth $3,063,663. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

CBOE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.42.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

