CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) COO Sells $116,947.86 in Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $116,947.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,019.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CBRE opened at $110.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $114.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.29.

Read Our Latest Report on CBRE Group

Institutional Trading of CBRE Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 190.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CBRE Group

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.