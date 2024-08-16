C&C Group (LON:CCR) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of C&C Group (LON:CCR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.36) price objective on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

C&C Group Trading Down 1.9 %

C&C Group Increases Dividend

C&C Group stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 153.40 ($1.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,555. The stock has a market cap of £589.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -623.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 157.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 574.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. C&C Group has a 12 month low of GBX 129.60 ($1.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 178.20 ($2.28).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a €0.04 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from C&C Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. C&C Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ralph Findlay purchased 44,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £69,317.07 ($88,504.94). 3.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

