Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.07 and last traded at $16.07. 15,459 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 272,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CELC. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Celcuity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Celcuity from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $580.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23.

Celcuity last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.07. Equities research analysts expect that Celcuity Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celcuity by 62.3% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 204,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 78,525 shares during the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Celcuity during the second quarter valued at $1,065,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Celcuity by 40.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 152,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 43,476 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in Celcuity by 92.4% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,326,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,735,000 after purchasing an additional 637,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Celcuity by 31.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

