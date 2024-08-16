Chardan Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS)

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for SAB Biotherapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($3.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.60) EPS.

SABS has been the topic of several other research reports. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

SAB Biotherapeutics stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,531.26% and a negative return on equity of 109.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAB Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $6,310,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,259,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,310,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

