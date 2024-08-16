Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Lowered to $203.00 at TD Cowen

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $228.00 to $203.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRL. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $231.00.

NYSE CRL opened at $202.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth $41,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 219.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

