Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Charles Schwab from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Charles Schwab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.27.

SCHW traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.38. 1,981,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,003,462. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.92. The firm has a market cap of $116.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,032.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,032.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,911 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,978. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

