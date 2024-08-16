Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $393.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.67 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.26). Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $86.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Dennis M. Craven purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $94,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,230.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 322.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.