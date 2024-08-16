Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the July 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of CHKR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 97,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,850. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 million, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.48. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.16.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 65.92% and a return on equity of 54.55%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0202 per share. This represents a yield of 18.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

