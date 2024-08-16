Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Raised by 4J Wealth Management LLC

4J Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 403.2% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.27. 6,824,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,882,654. The stock has a market cap of $271.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.93.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

