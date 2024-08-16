Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading 0.2% Higher

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $147.26 and last traded at $147.11. 1,647,683 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 7,847,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

Chevron Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.93. The firm has a market cap of $271.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.7% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Chevron by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $819,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 39,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

