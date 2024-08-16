Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $143.51 and last traded at $143.62. Approximately 1,355,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 7,867,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

Chevron Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $271.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 59.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 23,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

