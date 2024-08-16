Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Tuesday.

Chimerix Price Performance

Chimerix stock opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.30.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 25,337.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.32%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chimerix will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chimerix by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 116,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 22,709 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Chimerix during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE increased its position in Chimerix by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 211,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 112,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

