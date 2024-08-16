ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Issues Earnings Results

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.96 million. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMOS opened at $23.30 on Friday. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.54. The firm has a market cap of $847.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.858 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

