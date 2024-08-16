Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11,150.0% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,947.6% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,831.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 14,157 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.71. 13,604,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,162,535. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

