Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target Cut to $206.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $234.00 to $206.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Chord Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CHRD traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.28. 85,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,896. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy has a fifty-two week low of $145.53 and a fifty-two week high of $190.23.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.00 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $902.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.43 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chord Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRD. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in Chord Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Chord Energy by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Recommended Stories

