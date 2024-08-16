CIBC Raises Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target to C$16.50

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.17.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chartwell Retirement Residences
Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Down 0.3 %
Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is currently -358.82%.
About Chartwell Retirement Residences
Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.
