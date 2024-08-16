Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $735.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CTAS. Baird R W lowered shares of Cintas from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $670.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cintas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $742.36.

Cintas Price Performance

Cintas stock opened at $767.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $727.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $679.29. Cintas has a one year low of $474.74 and a one year high of $773.95. The company has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a PE ratio of 53.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Cintas’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 43.09%.

Insider Activity

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $872,895,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 475.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 299,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,423,000 after buying an additional 247,378 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 123.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 366,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,326,000 after buying an additional 201,955 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Cintas by 711.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 152,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,915,000 after buying an additional 133,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Cintas by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 171,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,213,000 after acquiring an additional 126,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

