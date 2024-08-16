CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Short Interest Up 72.5% in July

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, an increase of 72.5% from the July 15th total of 32,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in CION Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in CION Investment in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.30. The company had a trading volume of 67,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,322. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average is $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.19. CION Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.02%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CION Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

