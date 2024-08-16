Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Compass Point

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Compass Point from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CIFR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cipher Mining from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Canada raised Cipher Mining to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cipher Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of CIFR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.84. The stock had a trading volume of 10,717,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,924,920. Cipher Mining has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $36.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

In related news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 609,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $3,798,082.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,911,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,746,695.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,302,379 shares of company stock valued at $24,285,016. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Cipher Mining by 321.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

