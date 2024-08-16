Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.63

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$14.63 and last traded at C$14.61, with a volume of 51770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.86.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$9.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Canada upgraded Cipher Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$352.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, a topical solution indicated for the treatment of slightly palpable and/or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis (Grade I/II) of the face, forehead, and balding scalp; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

