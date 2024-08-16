Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised Cisco Systems from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.70.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $49.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,255,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,934,107. The company has a market capitalization of $199.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.87%.

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,013.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,090 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 59,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 70,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 8,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.3% during the first quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

