Citigroup Raises KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $19.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.59.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KeyCorp

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $17.09.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 103.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 20,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in KeyCorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 164,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.