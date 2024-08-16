Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of CIZN stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.86. The company has a market cap of $53.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of -0.01. Citizens has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $10.78.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.07%.

Citizens Dividend Announcement

About Citizens

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

