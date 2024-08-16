Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Citizens Stock Up 8.6 %
Shares of CIZN stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.86. The company has a market cap of $53.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of -0.01. Citizens has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $10.78.
Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.07%.
Citizens Dividend Announcement
About Citizens
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
