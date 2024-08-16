Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Receives $18.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CIVB

Insider Buying and Selling at Civista Bancshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Julie A. Mattlin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of CIVB opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $254.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.57 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 14.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

About Civista Bancshares

(Get Free Report

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.