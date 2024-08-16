Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Clariant Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Clariant stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $14.80. The company had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 719. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.97. Clariant has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $17.81.

About Clariant

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

