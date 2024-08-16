Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Clariant Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of Clariant stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $14.80. The company had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 719. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.97. Clariant has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $17.81.
About Clariant
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Clariant
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.