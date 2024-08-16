Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Clarkson Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CKNHF traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122. Clarkson has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.39 and its 200-day moving average is $50.70.
Clarkson Company Profile
