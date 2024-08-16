Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note issued on Monday, August 12th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clear Channel Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share.

Shares of CCO stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 3.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 21.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,429,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 610,500 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,390,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 402,032 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 290,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 23,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 322,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 46,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $79,360.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,812,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,133,966.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

