Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note issued on Monday, August 12th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clear Channel Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share.
Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of CCO stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 3.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 46,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $79,360.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,812,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,133,966.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Clear Channel Outdoor
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clear Channel Outdoor
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.