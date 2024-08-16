Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $94,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,968 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000.

Get BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 252,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $1,833,198.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,356,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,582,080.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 1,376,137 shares of company stock worth $10,112,978 over the last three months.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend

NYSE:BIGZ traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.20. 460,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,509. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

(Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.