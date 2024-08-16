Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in uniQure were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of uniQure by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in uniQure by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its stake in uniQure by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 65,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

QURE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on uniQure from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

NASDAQ:QURE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.70. 291,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,107. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average is $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.97. uniQure has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $11.35.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

