Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 515.4% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter worth $50,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Mosaic by 342.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Price Performance

NYSE MOS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,782,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $40.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.99.

Insider Activity

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Mosaic’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,821,628.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,821,628.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOS. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

