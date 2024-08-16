Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,240 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

LAUR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.02. 203,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,042. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $17.60.

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $499.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.69 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

