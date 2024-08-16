Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,247 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAP. Capital International Investors boosted its position in SAP by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,947,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,251,000 after buying an additional 746,386 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter worth about $58,936,000. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,255,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,195,000 after buying an additional 108,729 shares during the period.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Performance

NYSE:SAP traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.26. 393,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.25. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $217.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAP

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.