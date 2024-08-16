Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 22,160 Shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,160 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCYO. Magnolia Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,935,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,391,000 after purchasing an additional 170,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pure Cycle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,058,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after buying an additional 22,748 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter worth about $8,366,000. Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 0.6% during the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 371,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 19.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Pure Cycle Price Performance

Shares of PCYO traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,766. The company has a market capitalization of $240.80 million, a PE ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 0.92. Pure Cycle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Pure Cycle Profile

Pure Cycle ( NASDAQ:PCYO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.