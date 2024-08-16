Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 3,054 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $749,561,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $428,449,000 after purchasing an additional 265,116 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,103,000 after acquiring an additional 904,804 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,668,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,283,000 after acquiring an additional 61,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in PayPal by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,899,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,262,000 after acquiring an additional 687,940 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,507,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,467,068. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $70.66. The firm has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. New Street Research initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

