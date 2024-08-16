Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Price Target Lowered to $1.50 at HC Wainwright

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Co-Diagnostics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Co-Diagnostics Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:CODX opened at $1.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of -0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19. Co-Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $1.73.

Institutional Trading of Co-Diagnostics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 58,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 0.19% of Co-Diagnostics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting.

