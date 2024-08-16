Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,747 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.50. 656,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,112,987. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $62.14 and a one year high of $80.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,812.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

