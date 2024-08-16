Coin98 Achieves Market Capitalization of $89.95 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $89.95 million and $7.61 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001424 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005402 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 831,666,548 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

