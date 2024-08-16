Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 2.2% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 12.4% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 214,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 23,769 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 87,496 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,545 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 79,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 12.3% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.62. The stock had a trading volume of 14,146,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,335,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.27. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

