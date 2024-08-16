Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Insider Sells $4,943,250.00 in Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total transaction of $4,943,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,239,007.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:FIX opened at $336.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $313.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.21. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.89 and a 12-month high of $352.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,098,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

