Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) Short Interest Up 45.9% in July

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the July 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.64. 969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,269. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. Commercial International Bank has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $1.81.
Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E.
- Trading Halts Explained
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.