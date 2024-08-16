Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) Short Interest Up 45.9% in July

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the July 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.64. 969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,269. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. Commercial International Bank has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $1.81.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Company Profile

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE. provides financial products and services in Egypt. The company operates in four segments: Corporate Banking, Investment, Retail Banking, and Assets and Liabilities Management. It offers current and saving accounts, business accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit; car, personal, travel, solar, education, and overdraft loans; fund investment management; mortgages services; and insurance products.

